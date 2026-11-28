It’s the Backup Bowl at SoFi Stadium on Sunday as both the Chargers and New England Patriots have lost their regular starting quarterbacks.

DJ Uiagalelei makes his starting debut for the Chargers with Justin Herbert in concussion protocol, and Tommy DeVito fills in for the Patriots’ Drake Maye, who is out with a broken leg.

Maybe the change will shake up the Chargers, who have lost seven consecutive home games dating to last season and are 0-5 on their field this season. They have never gone winless at home for an entire season.

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The Patriots are looking to avoid coach Mike Vrabel’s first three-game losing streak since his final season with the Tennessee Titans.

New England is coming off its bye but before that endured a 35-10 beatdown by Detroit in Munich. They have allowed a combined 80 points in their past two games.

The Chargers collected their first win two weeks ago at Baltimore, then came home and lost to the New York Jets. Herbert has been sacked 39 times, most in the NFL.