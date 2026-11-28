Chargers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei looks to pass against the Houston Texans at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 8.

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Stringing together a competent offense has already been challenging enough for the Chargers, who have averaged the NFL’s second-fewest points (16.8) and seventh-fewest yards (288.1) amid a 1-9 start.

Now, they’ll face the New England Patriots on Sunday at SoFi Stadium without Justin Herbert after the quarterback was ruled out for the game after sustaining a concussion against the New York Jets that kept him out of practice all week.

The Chargers will turn to backup quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who once starred at St. John Bosco High in Bellflower, as they look to capture their second win.

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“I’m excited for him,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “He’s prepared all season long like every week was going to be the opportunity. Any position, especially quarterback, you want to be prepared. You’d rather be prepared and not have your opportunity than have your opportunity come and not be prepared.”

It’ll be a battle of the backup quarterbacks — Tommy DeVito is starting for the Patriots with Drake Maye out because of a right ankle injury.

Uiagalelei, an undrafted free agent in 2025, has stepped in for Herbert before, but Sunday will mark his first NFL start.

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On Nov. 8, during the Chargers’ loss to the Houston Texans, Uiagalelei made his regular-season debut in the fourth quarter and threw a touchdown pass while Herbert was sidelined with a finger injury.

“That was crazy, I ain’t going to lie,” Uiagalelei said.

Sunday, though, will likely be even crazier for the 25-year-old.

“It’s been an unbelievable experience. Unbelievable opportunity, obviously, to get reps with the ones at practice,” Uiagalelei said. “It’s a great opportunity, and I appreciate it.”

Much will be on Uiagalelei’s shoulders as he adapts against New England. In addition, Uiagalelei grew up in Southern California and was even drafted by the Dodgers, so making his NFL starting debut at SoFi Stadium seems appropriate.

Uiagalelei will have plenty of support in the stands, with several loved ones planning to attend the game. He also should have backing from the Chargers’ improved ground game.

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton carries the ball against the New York Jets on Nov. 22. (Ronaldo Bolanos / Los Angeles Times)

Chargers running back Omarion Hampton has run for 194 yards in 36 carries over his last two games and has emerged as a new focal point in offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s scheme. Although it did come against teams with losing records, the Chargers have averaged 152 rushing yards in each of the last three games.

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Repeating that success likely will be important with the inexperienced Uiagalelei under center.

“I think our blockers are blocking more consistently in a uniform fashion,” McDaniel said of his unit’s encouraging run game. “They’re more tied together consistently. I think the young [linemen], particularly for the rookies … have developed in their run blocking.

“I think a huge impact in the run game the last two weeks has been [Hampton]. I play him about 30 snaps a game, but when he goes into the first quarter and gets two, three, four yards after contact — where other backs wouldn’t — it gets very easy to keep feeding him the ball. It becomes one of my main focuses in the game.”

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The Patriots have a solid run defense, allowing the league’s 12th-fewest rushing yards (106.1) thus far. The Chargers will likely have to overcome that if they want to help their young quarterback succeed.

A stronger defensive effort would help too. Against the Jets, the defense struggled to get the Geno Smith-led offense off the field, and New York scored points on each of its five possessions.

As for Uiagalelei, he says he isn’t nervous about his first NFL start.

“Nerves? They’re good, yeah,” Uiagalelei said with a smile. “I’m excited. You can definitely say that.”