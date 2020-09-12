Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
×
Share
Clippers

Highlights from the Clippers’ 111-105 loss to the Nuggets in Game 5

Key plays from the Clippers’ 111-105 loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal series Friday.

Sep. 11, 2020
8:34 PM
Share
Clippers