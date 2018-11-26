Clippers rally past Portland in 104-100 win

“When you play us we want you to be fatigued mentally, physically and emotionally,” said center Montrezl Harrell, who scored 14 points with 10 rebounds. “We want to keep going. We’re going to keep fighting. That’s just our style of basketball, simple as that, and it works out. It’s a long game of basketball. We don’t look at the clock. We don’t look at it as the time is running out on us.”