Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Clippers

Clippers buy Forum for $400 million, clearing way for new arena construction

The Forum in Inglewood, former home to the Lakers and Kings.
The Forum in Inglewood, former home to the Lakers and Kings.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Andrew GreifStaff Writer 
March 24, 2020
4:21 PM
Share

In a deal that ends a long-running legal war with an opponent that had long fought to block construction of a Clippers arena in Inglewood, team owner Steve Ballmer on Tuesday reached an agreement to purchase the Forum from Madison Square Garden Co. for $400 million in cash, according to terms obtained by The Times.

The purchase will be made through a new entity, CAPSS LLC, and is expected to close during the 2020 second quarter. The Forum will continue to operate as a live-music venue and all current Forum employees will be extended offers to continue to work by CAPSS.

The deal will also resolve litigation brought by MSG, whose executive chairman is New York Knicks owner James Dolan, to block the Clippers’ proposed privately funded, billion-dollar arena along West Century Boulevard. Plans call for the arena to be built as part of a larger complex dubbed the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex.

Clippers
Ralph Lawler returns early from vacation to ‘a different world’
la-1555455246-1i85xil9ni-snap-image
Clippers
Ralph Lawler returns early from vacation to ‘a different world’
Ralph Lawler discusses what it’s like to see the NBA season suspended, a promising Clippers season put on hold, and the world change while on vacation.
Advertisement

MSG was part of three lawsuits trying to block the arena project led by Murphy’s Bowl LLC, a Clippers-backed entity developing the project. A community group whose legal fees are being paid by MSG also has one pending suit and another it is appealing. Murphy’s Bowl countersued MSG last year.

“This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said in a statement. “We are committed to our investment in the City of Inglewood, which will be good for the community, the Clippers, and our fans.”

ClippersBusiness
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Andrew Greif
Follow Us
Andrew Greif is the Clippers beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. He joined The Times after covering college football and sports enterprise at the Oregonian. A University of Oregon graduate, he grew up on the Oregon coast.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement