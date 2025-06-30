Clippers agree to two-year deal with Brook Lopez
-
-
- Share via
The Clippers got the backup center they have yearned for when Brook Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18-million deal, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Lopez, who spent the last seven seasons with Milwaukee, averaged 13 points, 5.0 rebounds and shot 37.3% from three-point range.
Lopez will be the backup to starting center Ivica Zubac, and he gives the Clippers depth and experience at the position.
Despite a dismal playoff showing, the Clippers and James Harden are extending their partnership. Harden is poised to sign a two-year, $81.5 million deal with the team.
The 7-1 Lopez still is a good rim-protector, averaging 1.9 blocks per game last season. Lopez has won an NBA championship with the Bucks.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.