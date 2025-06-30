Advertisement
Clippers agree to two-year deal with Brook Lopez

Bucks center Brook Lopez, left, plays defense against the Lakers last season.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Broderick Turner
The Clippers got the backup center they have yearned for when Brook Lopez agreed to a two-year, $18-million deal, according to people not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Lopez, who spent the last seven seasons with Milwaukee, averaged 13 points, 5.0 rebounds and shot 37.3% from three-point range.

Lopez will be the backup to starting center Ivica Zubac, and he gives the Clippers depth and experience at the position.

The 7-1 Lopez still is a good rim-protector, averaging 1.9 blocks per game last season. Lopez has won an NBA championship with the Bucks.
