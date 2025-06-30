Nicolas Batum poised to return to Clippers on a two-year deal worth $11.5 million
Nicolas Batum plans on re-signing with the Clippers on a two-year contract for $11.5 million with a team option for the second season, according to people with knowledge of negotiations not authorized to discuss it publicly.
Batum, 36, had declined his option of $4.9 million with the Clippers for next season that made him an unrestricted free agent, but he always had intention of returning to the organization that he says saved his career.
Despite a dismal playoff showing, the Clippers and James Harden are extending their partnership. Harden is poised to sign a two-year, $81.5 million deal with the team.
Viewed as one of the Clippers’ top role players and veteran presence in the locker room, Batum averaged 4.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists last season. He shot 43.7% from the field, 43.3% from three-point range and played in 78 regular-season games.
After the Clippers were knocked out of the first round of the playoffs in May, Batum was asked if he wanted to return to the team.
“If they want me to,” the 18-year veteran said.
