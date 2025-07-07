Clippers trade Norman Powell to Miami Heat as part of three-team deal, net John Collins
The Clippers have traded guard Norman Powell to the Miami Heat and have acquired forward John Collins from the Utah Jazz in a three-team, multi-player deal that also includes a draft pick, according to people with knowledge of the stituation not authorized to speak on the matter.
The Clippers will send a 2027 second-round pick to the Jazz and the Heat will send Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love to the Jazz as part of the deal.
In Collins, the Clippers get some much-needed size for the frontcourt and youth.
Though Collins played just 40 games last season for the Jazz, including 31 starts, he averaged 19.0 points and 8.2 rebounds.
A 6-9, 226-pound power forward, Collins improved his outside shooting, making a career-best 39.9 percent of his three-pointers last season despite dealing with back and ankle injuries.
Over the course of his eight-year career, Collins has averaged 16.0 points, 8.1 rebounds and shot 54.6 percent from the field, 36.3 percent from three-point range and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line, including a career-best 84.8 percent last season.
Collins opted into his player option that pays him $26.5 million next season, his last year of that deal.
Powell was one of the Clippers top performers last season, averaging a career-high 21.8 points per game, second-best on the team. He was in the final year of a contract that was to pay him $20.4 million next season and was seeking an extension.
