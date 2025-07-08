Clippers set roster for Summer League in Las Vegas

Clippers guard Jordan Miller, trying to score last season against Rockets center Steven Adams, is one of the team’s returning players who will be on the roster for the NBA2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas.

The Clippers released their roster for the NBA2K26 Summer League, which opens play Friday and runs through July 20 in Las Vegas.

Rookies on the roster include their draft picks, Yanic Konan Niederhauser (30th overall) and Kobe Sanders (50th). Young players with NBA experience, including Patrick Baldwin Jr., Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, Trentyn Flowers and Jordan Miller, will be joining the rookie class.

Clippers assistant coach Jeremy Castleberry will be in charge of the team in Las Vegas.

The Clippers open play Friday with a game against the Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. in Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus.

They will also play:

— Sunday vs. the Milwaukee Bucks (6:30 p.m., Cox Pavilion).

— Monday vs. the Lakers (7 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center).

— July 17 vs. the Denver Nuggets (7 p.m., Thomas & Mack Center).

There will be a four-team tournament July 18-20 to decide a champion. Teams not advancing to the tournament will get one consolation game.

ROSTER

No.; Player; Pos.; Ht.; Wt.; Age; Team/Country; Yrs.

23; Patrick Baldwin Jr.; F; 6-9; 220; 22; Wisconsin-Milwaukee / USA; 3

45; Izaiah Brockington; G; 6-4; 196; 25; Iowa State / USA; 2

21; Kobe Brown; F; 6-7; 250; 25; Missouri / USA; 2

12; Cam Christie; G; 6-6; 190; 19; Minnesota / USA; 1

9; Trentyn Flowers; F; 6-9; 185; 20; Adelaide / USA; 1

50; Juwan Gary; F; 6-6; 226; 24; Nebraska / USA; R

14; Yanic Konan Niederhӓuser; C; 6-11; 242; 22; Penn State / Switzerland; R

11; Jordan Miller; F; 6-5; 194; 25; Miami / USA; 2

42; John Poulakidas; G; 6-6; 205; 22; Yale / USA; R

4; Kobe Sanders; G; 6-9; 207; 23; Nevada / USA; R

35; Zavier Simpson; G 6-0; 190; 28; Michigan / USA; 2

51; Jahmyl Telfort; F; 6-7; 225; 24; Butler / Canada; R