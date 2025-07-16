Clippers to land Bradley Beal after Suns buy out his contract

Bradley Beal will be leaving the Phoenix Suns to join the Clippers after he clears waivers following an agreement to have his contract bought out.

The Clippers will add scoring punch to their lineup by acquiring three-time All-Star Bradley Beal after he clears waivers following a contract buyout from the Phoenix Suns, his agent, Mark Bartelstein, confirmed to The Times.

Beal has agreed to a two-year, $11-million deal that includes a player option for the second season. He was owed $110 million over the next two seasons.

Beal, in effect, replaces Norman Powell in the Clippers’ lineup. Powell was traded in a three-team deal recently that allowed the Clippers to acquire forward John Collins.

Advertisement

In 13 seasons — the first 11 with the Washington Wizards and the last two with the Suns — Beal has averaged 21.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 46.4% from the field, 37.6% from three-point range and 82.1% from the free-throw line.

Beal, though, missed 58 games because of injuries the last two seasons, when he averaged 17.6 points on 50.5% shooting, 40.7% from deep.

The Clippers’ retooled roster includes 7-foot veteran center Brook Lopez, who they added during free agency on a two-year deal.