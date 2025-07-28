Chris Paul glad to be back home in L.A. with his family and the Clippers

Before Chris Paul’s voice echoed through the room, his reasons for returning home were staring at him.

His three children, perched quietly next to their mom, Jada Crawley, watched as Paul talked about why he decided to return to the Clippers. Paul’s mother sat in the second row of the news conference with a beaming smile.

Chris Paul was back home.

“It was a no brainer. The easiest decision in this is sitting right up here,” Paul said, gesturing to his family in the front three rows. “Right here, it’s my family.”

When Paul was first introduced as a Clipper in December 2011, he spoke of measuring up against “big brother” Chauncey Billups and soaring alongside Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan — a core that would lob their way into Clippers lore.

Paul’s first message to L.A. were three constants — the allure of the city, the talent beside him and a title that still eluded them.

On Monday, Paul traded the sharp lines of his 2011 debut suit and red silk tie for something looser — flowing black slacks, red Nike Air Jordan 1s and a flash of gold on his wrist. And 14 years after his L.A. premiere, he spoke of sharing the court with James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

But this time, the Clippers star-studded lineup wasn’t what lit his path home.

“If I’m really honest, I wanted to get back and play here by any means necessary,” Paul said. “I didn’t even care what the team looked like. I just wanted to be home, be here with the Clippers.”

Chris Paul’s wife Jada Crawley, center, sits next to their children and family during Paul’s news conference at the Intuit Dome on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

Gratitude washed over Paul’s words — for his year in San Antonio, for Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, for Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and for a 21st season. But anchoring it all was his family.

Paul is no longer thinking about playing in another city away from his family. The tearful send-offs are behind him. His mornings now begin with sunrise workouts with his son. He winds down in the evenings talking to his daughter.

“To tell you the truth, my wife and my kids probably [are] tired of me already,” Paul said, his wife laughing. “Because ever since I got the news, every time we home, I’m just jumping around talking about, ‘I’m home, I’m home, I’m home.’”

Chris Paul, signs autographs and greets fans during a news conference at the Intuit Dome on Monday. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

As familiar as he is with the Clippers, Paul said his return still felt surreal — the No. 3 stitched onto a Clippers jersey, his name gleaming above the locker and a “Welcome Back” message circling the halo board.

What makes it even sweeter? A brand new stage. The last time Paul played for the Clippers, they played at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena). On Monday, he got an up-close look at the Intuit Dome.

“Walking around now, it’s a total different feeling,” Paul said. “Last time I walked through here, I was just sort of peeking because I didn’t know if a guy on the current team was here and they [were] like, ‘What the hell are you doing here?’”

Chris Paul was visibly emotional as Clippers fans stood in ovation and chanted "CP3" as their star returned to Los Angeles.



“This is crazy,” Paul said. pic.twitter.com/pbggEBpPGS — Ira Gorawara (@IraGorawara) July 28, 2025

Paul noted the franchise’s makeover — new colors, new logo — but one thing, he said, hadn’t budged: the fans.

One corner of Crypto.com Arena still lives staunchly in Paul’s memory. Section 114 housed the pockets of Clippers diehards he’d glance at after every dagger three or rim-rattling Lob City spectacle.

Some fans, Paul said, even pledged loyalty in ink. Back then, some made a pact that if the Clippers scored 114 points in a game, they’d get a “114” tattoo. When the team delivered, so did they.

Advertisement

“The fans here are like none other,” Paul said. “They are really fans of the game. … The team and everybody, they deserve good things and deserve to see this team win.”

Paul got a full dose of nostalgia a short time later when dozens of Clippers fans gave him a standing ovation, chanting, “CP3!”

He sank into his seat, shoulders folding inward as he clasped his hands — emotion creeping in as the cheers grew louder.

“This is crazy,” he said.

So as Paul rose from the podium and thanked the media, his mother held her gaze, her smile still stitched in place. For eight years, she’d grown used to goodbyes. But this time, there would be no parting hug.

“This is one of those things I kind of manifested for a long time, sort of tried to speak it into existence,” Paul said. “Because I love to hoop, I love to play this game, but I love my family more than any of it.”