James Harden scores 30 to power Clippers past Suns in their home opener
-
-
-
- Share via
James Harden scored 30 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Clippers routed the Phoenix Suns 129-102 Friday night in their home opener.
The Clippers bounced back after a season-opening, 21-point loss at Utah, where they trailed by 37 points.
Derrick Jones Jr. didn’t miss a shot in scoring 17 points, making five three-pointers and another field goal.
Shaquille O’Neal is ‘ashamed’ of the people allegedly involved in the NBA gambling scandal that just came to light. Charles Barkley simply calls them ‘stupid.’
Harden made five three-pointers, all nine of his free throws and had seven rebounds and seven assists in leading the NBA’s oldest team this season. The Clippers shot 55% from three-point range.
Phoenix’s Dillon Brooks scored 21 points, hitting five three-pointers, and Devin Booker added 18 points and seven assists. The Suns rallied from 20 points down to beat Sacramento in their season opener, but couldn’t muster a similar effort from a much deeper deficit.
The Suns had a 12-0 run in the first to lead by nine. The Clippers took over for good in the second, opening with their own 12-0 spurt on their way to a 72-56 halftime lead.
The Clippers began the third the same way, with another 12-0 run in which Leonard scored eight and Jones made a 3-pointer. The Clippers led by 32 points — their largest of the game — on John Collins’ dunk. Brooks and Booker combined to score 16 of the Suns’ 21 points as they trailed 106-77 going into the fourth.
Up next for Clippers: vs. Portland on Sunday at the Intuit Dome.