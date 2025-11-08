Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to miss ‘next few games’ because of injury

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard warms up before a game against the Miami Heat on Nov. 3.

Kawhi Leonard will miss “the next few games” for the Clippers because of a sprained ankle, coach Tyronn Lue said.

Leonard missed his third straight game Saturday night when the Clippers hosted the Phoenix Suns.

Lue wasn’t precise about the nature of the 34-year-old Leonard’s injury or the length of his absence, but the coach said medical tests on Leonard’s ankle indicated the injury likely wouldn’t be a long-term problem.

The Clippers have home games Monday and Wednesday before they begin a stretch of seven straight road games over the following two weeks on Friday.

Leonard played in the first three games of the season for the Clippers, averaging 24.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He scored 27 points while playing 37 minutes in the Clippers’ loss to Miami on Monday.

Injuries have repeatedly affected Leonard since the two-time NBA Finals MVP joined the Clippers in 2019. He missed the entire 2021-22 season while recovering from a serious right knee injury, and he missed the first 34 games of last season because of problems with the same knee.