Clippers guard Bradley Beal out for season with hip fracture

Clippers guard Bradley Beal dribbles to the right with his right hand.
Guard Bradley Beal, who played in only six games for the Clippers because of multiple injuries, will miss the rest of the season after having surgery to repair a fractured hip.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Clippers guard Bradley Beal is done for the season. He has a hip fracture and will undergo surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

The three-time All-Star, who is expected to make a full recovery in six to nine months, played in only six games this season, averaging 8.2 points and 1.7 assists. He signed an $11-million, two-year deal with the Clippers in July after the final two years of his contract were bought out by the Phoenix Suns.

The 32-year-old was listed as out for Wednesday night’s game against the Denver Nuggets because of left hip soreness. Beal previously missed games because of a left knee injury and lower back soreness.

Beal’s two seasons in Phoenix were riddled by injury as well. The 14-year veteran hasn’t played at least 60 games in a season since 2020-21 when he was with the Washington Wizards.

Sports

