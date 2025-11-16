Clippers’ rally falls short in road loss to the Celtics

Clippers guard James Harden holds the ball and looks past Celtics guard Jordan Walsh on Sunday in Boston. The Celtics held off a late Clippers rally to win.

Jaylen Brown scored 33 points and had 13 rebounds, Payton Pritchard added 30 points and the Boston Celtics held off the Clippers for a 121-118 victory on Sunday.

Derrick White scored 22 points with nine assists and seven rebounds, and Neemias Queta chipped in with 14 points and nine boards for Boston.

Playing for the first time since beating Memphis by 37 points at home Wednesday, the Celtics nearly blew a 24-point, third-quarter lead but never trailed en route to their second straight victory.

Coming off his 82nd career triple-double with 41 points in a double-overtime victory at Dallas on Friday, James Harden scored 32 of his 37 points in the second half to lead the Clippers. Ivica Zubac added 16 points and 12 boards.

Clippers forward Derrick Jones Jr. was injured in a collision with Brown in the second quarter and didn’t return.

Brown’s arm struck Jones’ leg. Jones grabbed his knee as he fell to the floor and was rolling in pain before slowly getting up and being helped to the locker room, barely putting any weight on the leg. Brown was whistled for a foul on the play.

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue comforts forward Derrick Jones Jr., who holds his knee after he was injured in the game against the host Celtics on Sunday. (Robert F. Bukaty / Associated Press)

The 28-year-old Jones has started all 13 games this season and entered averaging 10.9 points.

With Jones out, the Clippers rallied. They made it 119-118 on Harden’s three with two seconds left, but Pritchard was fouled and hit two free throws.

Harden had an open look at a potential tying three-pointer, but it hit off the rim as the buzzer sounded.

After the Clippers sliced it to 90-85 at the end of the third, Brown scored 11 of Boston’s initial 16 points in the final quarter to keep the Celtics in control, mixing a three-pointer with a conventional three-point play and a couple of mid-range jumpers.

Boston had opened it to 76-52 midway into the third behind two three-pointers from Pritchard, who was eight of 13 overall on three-point attempts.

The Clippers closed it to 90-85 with a 12-4 run that was capped by Harden’s left-wing three with 2.4 seconds left.

The Clippers play a Philadelphia on Monday, the third of a seven-game road trip.