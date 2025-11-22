James Harden scores season-high 55 as the Clippers rout the Hornets

Clippers guard James Harden gathers the ball as he drives between Hornets guard Kon Knueppel, left, and LaMelo Ball during the first half Saturday in Charlotte, N.C.

James Harden made 10 three-pointers and scored a season-high 55 points, and the Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 131-116 on Saturday, hours after 12-time All-Star point guard Chris Paul released a video on social media hinting at retirement after the season.

Ivica Zubac contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Clippers, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Rookie Kon Knueppel had 26 points to lead the Hornets, who have lost five in a row. Brandon Miller returned from a 13-game absence because of a shoulder injury and finished with 21 points.

Harden erupted for 27 points in the opening quarter, making five three-pointers while helping the Clippers build a 14-point first-half lead and erase a fast start by the Hornets, who made seven of eight shots to open the game.

Charlotte pulled to within 74-72 in the third quarter, but the momentum changed when LaMelo Ball exited the game after committing his fourth foul.

With Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner leaving the game early with an ankle injury, the Clippers leaned on Zubac’s size advantage over Moussa Diabate in the third quarter, resulting in back-to-back dunks.

Then came Harden’s signature moment, as he drilled his eighth three-pointer on a step-back jumper over two defenders, drawing a foul on Diabate for a four-point play.

Harden’s 55-point outing was the 11th-highest-scoring game of his career. His career high is 61 points.

Paul, who grew in Winston-Salem, N.C., and played at Wake Forest, finished what is expected to be his final game in his home state with eight assists. Paul showed his mastery of finding the open man in the second half by connecting with Brook Lopez for three open three-pointers.

The Hornets, who have been besieged by early season injuries, lost two more players. Kalkbrenner (left ankle soreness) and veteran guard Pat Connaughton (right calf soreness) exited in the first half and did not return.

Up next

Both teams are on the road Sunday night, with the Clippers visiting Cleveland and the Hornets at Atlanta.