Cooper Flagg’s career-high 35 points help Mavericks send Clippers to seventh straight home loss

Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks to shoot while under pressure from Clippers forward John Collins (20) during the first half Saturday night at Intuit Dome.

Rookie Cooper Flagg had a career-high 35 points, and Klay Thompson scored 17 of his 23 in the fourth quarter to rally the Dallas Mavericks to a 114-110 victory over the Clippers on Saturday night at Intuit Dome.

Thompson made four three-pointers in the final quarter, his last one putting Dallas ahead for good with 1:51 left. He shot six for 10 from long distance as the Mavericks snapped a three-game losing streak.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 30 points and eight rebounds. James Harden added 29 points, 11 assists and eight boards, John Collins scored a season-high 21, and Ivica Zubac had 19 points and 11 boards.

The Clippers (5-15) have lost four in a row and seven straight at Intuit Dome since beating New Orleans 126-124 on Halloween night.

Playing his 20th game, Flagg shot 13 for 22 from the field. The top pick in this year’s NBA draft also grabbed eight rebounds. Naji Marshall added 18 points and eight boards for Dallas, and Brandon Williams had 14 points and seven assists.

The Mavericks (6-15) scored 20 points off 18 Clippers turnovers.