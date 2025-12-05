Advertisement
Kawhi Leonard and Clippers fall to Grizzlies for ninth loss in 11 games

Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar puts up a shot in front of Clippers guard Kobe Sanders.
Memphis Grizzlies guard John Konchar puts up a shot in front of Clippers guard Kobe Sanders during the second half Friday of the Clippers’ 107-98 loss.
(John Amis / Associated Press)
Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rookie Cedric Coward had 23 points and 14 rebounds, part of five Memphis players reaching double figures, and the Grizzlies beat the Clippers 107-98 on Friday night.

Cam Spencer and Jaylen Wells had 17 points each and Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 13 points as Memphis won for the sixth time in eight games. Zach Edey had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 24 points and eight rebounds. James Harden had 18 points and seven assists, and John Collins scored 16 points. The Clippers lost for the ninth time in 11 games.

Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) steals the ball against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Clippers end losing streak in first game after parting ways with Chris Paul

James Harden had 27 points and nine assists and the Clippers ended a five-game losing streak with a win over Atlanta.

The teams exchanged leads through the fourth quarter and were tied at 98 with 3:40 left when Harden hit a pair of free throws, his only points of the second half. At that point, there had been 10 lead changes and nine ties. Neither team lead by more than eight points.

Memphis closed the game with nine straight points.

Memphis defeated the Clippers in Los Angeles 112-107 a week ago.
