James Harden moves to 10th on NBA’s all-time scoring list in Clippers loss

Clippers guard James Harden, left, controls the ball in front of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark during the second half of the Clippers’ 109-106 loss Saturday.

Naz Reid made a go-ahead three-pointer with 13 seconds remaining, Jaden McDaniels scored 27 points and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Clippers 109-106 on Saturday night.

Julius Randle added 24 points for Minnesota. Reid’s big shot capped a 19-point night off the bench, including five of eight from deep. McDaniels then made two free throws with 4.8 seconds left and the Timberwolves held on.

Minnesota won its season-high fifth straight game. The Clippers have lost seven of eight.

James Harden led the Clippers with 34 points and moved into 10th on the NBA’s career scoring list. He surpassed Carmelo Anthony (28,289 points) with a pair of free throws in the third quarter.

Kawhi Leonard added 20 points while Ivica Zubac had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Clippers. Harden missed a potential tying three-pointer at the buzzer.

Minnesota entered with the fourth-best three-point percentage in the NBA (38.7%) but was just two for 10 behind the arc before halftime.

That changed in the second half, when McDaniels made three three-pointers to help Minnesota dig out from an 18-point deficit. The Wolves finished 11 of 25 from deep.

Harden closed out the first half with four straight points. Rudy Gobert was called for a flagrant foul after landing under Harden’s feet on a three-point attempt. Harden made two free throws and later made another basket in the closing seconds to finish the half with 19 points.

Up next for the Clippers: Finish their trip Thursday at Houston.