Struggling Clippers can’t capitalize on late chances in loss to Rockets
HOUSTON — Amen Thompson’s three-point play with 17.2 seconds left helped the Houston Rockets to a 115-113 win over the Clippers on Thursday night.
Thompson tipped in Alperen Sengun’s miss to break a 110-110 tie, was fouled by Kris Dunn and hit the free throw. The putback came off Houston’s third offensive rebound of the possession and 21st of the night.
Thompson made eight of 12 from the field and finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.
The Rockets (16-6) outrebounded the Clippers 51-28 and avoided losing back-to-back games for the first time since Oct. 24.
The Clippers had two possessions with a chance to tie the game, but Kawhi Leonard was called for an offensive foul, and Nicolas Batum committed a violation on an inbounds pass.
Sengun led the Rockets with 22 points and 15 rebounds, five assists and four steals, while Jabari Smith Jr. added 18 points.
Kevin Durant scored 13 of his 16 points in the third quarter. He started the game one for seven from the field but knocked down his next four shots.
Ivica Zubac matched a season high with 33 points for the Clippers. He shot 13 for 14 and added seven rebounds.
Leonard scored 24 points in a season-high 41 minutes, and James Harden chipped in 22 points against the team he starred with for more than eight seasons.
For the Clippers (6-19), it’s the third loss in a row and eighth in nine games.
Up next for the Clippers: host Memphis on Monday.