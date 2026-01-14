Surging Clippers are in playoff contention after defeating Wizards

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points and James Harden added 22 points as the Clippers extended their winning streak to four games with a 119-105 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

The victory moved the Clippers (17-23), who were once 6-21, only a half-game behind Memphis for a play-in spot this postseason.

Yanic Konan Niederhauser scored 16 points and Jordan Miller added 11 points with 10 rebounds as the Clippers improved to 11-2 since Dec. 20 after starting the season 6-21.

The victory came without starting center Ivica Zubac (ankle) and starting forward John Collins (groin), while Leonard (ankle) was on a minutes restriction. Leonard finished seven of 11 from three-point range in 30 minutes.

Kyshawn George scored 23 points and Khris Middleton added 17 for the Wizards who lost their fourth consecutive game and fell to 0-2 on a four-game trip.

Marvin Bagley III scored 15 points with 11 rebounds for Washington, which remained short-handed after CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert were traded Friday and new addition Trae Young (knee, quad) remains out. Young will be reevaluated after the All-Star break.

The Wizards were further depleted when center Alex Sarr was ejected with 1:45 remaining before halftime after receiving his second technical foul of the game.

The Clippers led 37-22 after one quarter and were up by 20 at 54-34 with 6:47 remaining in the first half.

The Wizards went on a 30-13 run to open the second half and pull within 83-81 with 3:26 remaining in the third quarter. The Clippers pushed their advantage to 96-89 to start the fourth quarter.

Leonard scored 11 consecutive points for the Clippers early in the fourth quarter with his three-pointer with 6:14 remaining giving the Clippers a 110-95 lead.