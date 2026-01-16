James Harden scores 31 as red-hot Clippers beat Raptors in overtime

Clippers guard James Harden puts up a shot in front of Toronto’s Sandro Mamukelashvili during the Clippers’ 121-117 overtime win Friday night.

James Harden had 31 points and 10 assists, Jordan Miller scored 19 points and the Clippers extended their winning streak to five games by beating the Toronto Raptors 121-117 in overtime on Friday night.

Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 14 rebounds, Cam Christie scored 16 points and Kris Dunn had 15 as the Clippers won for the 12th time in 14 games since starting the season 6-21.

Toronto’s Scottie Barnes scored 24 points and Brandon Ingram had 19.

The Clippers are 7-14 on the road. They’ve won four of their past five away from home.

Kawhi Leonard missed his team’s lone regular-season visit to Toronto because of a sprained right ankle. Leonard won the 2019 NBA championship with the Raptors.

The Raptors lost for the second time in 21 games when leading after three quarters.

Toronto led 109-101 with 3:35 remaining in regulation, but missed six straight shots as Harden forced overtime with a personal 8-0 run. Harden made four straight free throws to begin OT.

Harden shot 10 for 27 and finished two for 15 from three-point range. He went nine for 10 at the free-throw line.

Barnes scored with 55 seconds left in the extra session to make it a one-point game before Harden answered with a pull-up jumper.

Toronto’s Jamal Shead had 15 points and a career-high 13 assists. Ochai Agbaji and Gradey Dick each scored 15 points and Sandro Mamukelashvili had 13.

Zubac returned after sitting out Wednesday’s home win over Washington because of a sprained left ankle.

Toronto’s Immanuel Quickley (back spasms) missed his second straight game, while RJ Barrett (left ankle) missed his fourth straight.

Up next for the Clippers: at Washington on Monday.