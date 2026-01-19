James Harden and Clippers surge past Wizards for sixth straight win

Clippers star James Harden, center, drives to the basket in front of Washington’s Justin Champagnie, left, and Alex Sarr during the Clippers’ 110-106 win Monday.

James Harden scored 36 points, and when he finally missed a couple big free throws in the final seconds, the ball came right back to him as the Clippers edged the Washington Wizards 110-106 on Monday for their sixth straight victory.

Harden made two free throws with 36.9 seconds left to give the Clippers a 108-106 lead, and after the teams traded scoreless possessions, Kyshawn George missed a three-pointer for Washington. Harden was fouled with 5.9 seconds left. At that point, he was 16 for 16 from the line, but he missed both free throws.

The Wizards couldn’t secure the rebound, and the ball bounced back to Harden, who was fouled again. This time he made both shots to seal the win.

Washington has lost seven straight.

Although the two teams have been headed in opposite directions, the game was close the whole way. Harden’s layup put the Clippers up by three, but Khris Middleton was fouled while shooting a three with 57.6 seconds left, and he made all three free throws to tie it at 106.

The Clippers (19-23) were without the injured Kawhi Leonard for a second straight game. Trae Young (knee, quad) still hasn’t played since being traded to Washington from Atlanta.

Alex Sarr led the Wizards (10-32) with 28 points. George had 18 points, six assists and six rebounds, but he missed a trio of key shots in the last couple of minutes for Washington.

The Clippers won despite shooting five for 28 from beyond the arc. They were 33 for 38 on free throws and outscored the Wizards 60-38 in the paint.

Up next for the Clippers: at Chicago on Tuesday night.