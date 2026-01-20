Clippers’ six-game winning streak comes to an end in blowout loss to Bulls

Clippers guard TyTy Washington Jr grabs the ball while surrounded by three Bulls.

Coby White scored 27 points and hit six of Chicago’s franchise record-tying 25 3-pointers, and the hot-shooting Bulls beat the surging Clippers 138-110 on Tuesday night.

White had the touch again after hitting a season-high seven threes in Sunday’s blowout win over Brooklyn, and the Bulls made 25 of 47 from beyond the arc.

Matas Buzelis added 21 points, Ayo Dosunmu scored 18 and Kevin Huerter added 14. All three players made four 3s.

Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and eight rebounds, and the Bulls had their way with a team that came in rolling. The Clippers had won six straight and 13 of 15 since a 6-21 start.

Chicago led by 21 points at the half after matching a season high with 45 points in the second quarter and broke the game back open after the Clippers made a run in the third.

James Harden led the Clippers with 24 points. John Collins scored 23 and matched a season high with five three-pointers.

Kawhi Leonard missed his third straight game. The six-time All-Star has been dealing with a sprained right ankle and bruised left knee.

The Bulls led 70-49 at halftime after dominating the Clippers 45-19 in the second period.

They trailed 37-36 when Vucevic made a hook shot to spark a 22-6 run. Dosunmu finished it with a pair of threes, bumping the lead to 58-43 with 3:20 remaining.

The Clippers pulled within 80-74 midway through the third after Collins hit a three. But the Bulls quickly regained control. Tre Jones made a floater for Chicago to start a 17-3 run, capped by fastbreak layup by Huerter that made it 97-77.