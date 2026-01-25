Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are too much for the Brooklyn Nets

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 of his 28 points in the first half as the Clippers built a 38-point lead in the second quarter and beat the Brooklyn Nets 126-89 on Sunday.

James Harden scored 19 points, John Collins added 18, and Jordan Miller had 16. Ivica Zubac finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Clippers, who were coming off a victory over the Lakers on Thursday, won for the eighth time in nine games.

Danny Wolf scored 14 points and Egor Demin had 12 for the Nets, who shot 28% in the first half and 34% (29 for 86) overall, including 21% (nine for 43) from three-point range. Brooklyn lost its fourth straight and has dropped 10 of its last 11 games and 13 of 15.

The Nets were coming off a double-overtime loss on Friday to the Boston Celtics, who are in second place in the Eastern Conference. Two days earlier, Brooklyn was beaten 120-66 by the New York Knicks.

The Clippers charged to a 24-point lead in the first quarter and extended their advantage to 38 points in the second, carrying a 68-37 lead into the break. Los Angeles maintained its lopsided advantage in the third quarter and was ahead 96-66 headed into the fourth.

It was another lopsided win for the Clippers over the Nets in Los Angeles. When the teams met in L.A. on Jan. 15, 2025, the Clippers won 126-67, and the 59-point margin of victory is the only 50-point win for the Clippers.