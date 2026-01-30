Clippers can’t keep up with Nuggets in Nikola Jokic’s dominant return from injury
- Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic dominated in his return from a monthlong knee injury with 31 points and 12 rebounds in just 25 minutes.
- The Nuggets defeated the Clippers 122-109 on Friday night, cooling L.A. after an impressive run of 16 wins in 19 games.
DENVER — Nikola Jokic had 31 points and 12 rebounds in his first game in a month, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 22 points, and the Denver Nuggets knocked off the Clippers 122-109 on Friday night.
Jokic, the three-time NBA MVP, missed 16 games after injuring his left knee in a Dec. 29 loss at Miami. The Nuggets went 10-6 during that stretch, which also included extended absences from fellow starters Cameron Johnson and Christian Braun.
Jokic’s 29th double-double of the season came despite being on a minutes restriction imposed by coach David Adelman. The 30-year-old Serbian was limited to 25 minutes, his second-fewest this season.
James Harden had 25 points and nine assists for the Clippers (22-25), who had won 16 of their previous 19, the best win percentage in that NBA during that period.
Jokic scored 11 points over a stretch of 3:47 in the fourth quarter that extended Denver’s lead from five to 16. The Nuggets (33-16) improved to 7-3 in the second of back-to-back games.
Jamal Murray had 22 points, and Peyton Watson added 21 for Denver. Murray, who made four of five three-pointers and had a team-high nine assists, scored at least 20 points for the 35th time this season, matching a career high.
Up next for the Clippers: at Phoenix on Sunday night.