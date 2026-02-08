Advertisement
Clippers

Kawhi Leonard scores 41 points as Clippers beat Timberwolves

Kawhi Leonard drives to the basket against Minnesota's Julius Randle in the second half.
(Bailey Hillesheim / Associated Press)
Associated Press
0:00 0:00

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here.

MINNEAPOLIS — Kawhi Leonard had 41 points and eight rebounds and the Clippers beat the slumping Minnesota Timberwolves 115-96 on Sunday.

John Collins had 15 points on six-of-nine shooting, and Yanic Konan Niederhauser also scored 15 points. The Clippers took command with a 17-3 run closing out the third quarter.

Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 23 points, and Julius Randle had 17. The Timberwolves have lost three of their last four, all to sub-.500 opponents. Minnesota made just eight of 33 three-point attempts and committed 20 turnovers while being held under 100 points for just the second time this season.

Advertisement

Ayo Dosunmu, making his Timberwolves debut after being acquired in a trade with Chicago, had 11 points and two steals.

The Timberwolves were coming off one of their most frustrating losses of the season, when they blew an 18-point third-quarter lead in a home loss to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans.

The first half was more of the same for Minnesota. Leonard scored 24 points and helped key an 18-2 run late in the second quarter that give the Clippers a 54-42 lead.

Advertisement

The Clippers played without their two key trade deadline acquisitions. Darius Garland, who arrived from Cleveland in the James Harden trade, remained sidelined with a sprained big toe on his right foot. The Clippers had already said wingman Bennedict Mathurin, picked up in a swap with the Pacers, wouldn’t join his new team until Tuesday in Houston.

More to Read

ClippersSports

Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

By continuing, you agree to our Terms of Service and our Privacy Policy.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement