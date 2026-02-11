Advertisement
Clippers

Kawhi Leonard’s late basket lifts Clippers past the Rockets

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard shoots as Rockets center Alperen Sengun defends in the second half.
(Eric Christian Smith / Associated Press)
Associated Press
HOUSTON — Kawhi Leonard scored 27 points and his three-point play with two seconds remaining lifted the Clippers to a 105-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night.

Leonard, who had 12 rebounds, scored 19 points in the fourth quarter to extend his career-best streak of 20-point games to 33.

The Clippers (26-28) led by four points when Kevin Durant made one of two free throws before a layup by Alperen Sengun cut the lead to 102-101 with 43 seconds left. Leonard missed a three-pointer and Jabari Smith Jr. grabbed a rebound to give Houston (33-20) the ball.

Sengun made one of two from the line with 7.2 seconds left to tie it and Leonard got the rebound before the Clippers called a timeout. Leonard then made a fadeaway jumper as he was fouled and hit the free throw to make it 105-102.

Houston had a chance to tie it, but Tari Eason’s shot was off.

Durant led the Rockets with 21 points and Reed Sheppard added 17 points off the bench.

Houston had a two-point lead before the Clippers made five consecutive free throws to make it 98-95 with 2 ½ minutes remaining.

Durant hit a three-pointer from the corner a few seconds later to tie it before a pair of free throws by Leonard put the Clippers back on top. A dunk by John Collins pushed the lead to 102-98 with about 90 seconds remaining.

The Rockets were up by five before the Clippers scored the next 12 points, with nine from Leonard, to take an 87-80 lead with about eight minutes to go.

Houston got going after that, using a 13-4 run, with seven points from Durant, to take a 93-91 lead with 4 ½ minutes to go.

Houston led by 13 late in the third quarter before the Clippers went on a 12-0 run to cut the lead to 76-75 with 11 minutes left.

