Shorthanded Clippers can’t keep pace with Anthony Edwards and Minnesota

Clippers guard Kris Dunn, right, drives to the basket in front of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo during the Clippers’ 94-88 loss Thursday at Intuit Dome.

Anthony Edwards scored 31 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 18 and the surging Minnesota Timberwolves beat Clippers 94-88 on Thursday night.

Jaden McDaniels and Ayo Dosunmu each scored 12 points and Rudy Gobert had 13 rebounds to help the Timberwolves improve to 5-1 since Feb. 9 and 3-1 since the All-Star break.

Edwards, who was returning to the site of the All-Star game, where he was selected the MVP, was 12 of 24 from the floor and sealed the victory with a step-back three-pointer over two defenders for a 92-88 lead with 42.9 seconds left.

Minnesota improved to 2-0 on a three-game trip.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 18 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 14 for the Clippers, who struggled from the outset with a season-low 38 points in the first half. Kris Dunn had 11 points as the Clippers lost three consecutive games for the first time since December.

The Clippers (27-31) struggled on offense without star Kawhi Leonard (ankle). The Clippers shot 40.5% from the floor, including 18.2% (4 of 22) in the second quarter. Minnesota shot 43.4% in the game.

The Timberwolves (37-23) scored just 15 points in the second quarter and still topped the Clippers who had 11 in the period. Minnesota led 44-38 at halftime behind 12 points from DiVincenzo and 11 from Edwards.

The Clippers led by six points in the third quarter and were up 68-63 heading into the fourth. Edwards’ drive and reverse layup put the Timberwolves up for good at 76-74 with 7:40 remaining.

Up next for Clippers: vs. New Orleans on Sunday night.