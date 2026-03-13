Kawhi Leonard ties a Clippers franchise record in victory over Bulls
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Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 26 and the Clippers extended their winning streak to four games with a 119-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.
Jordan Miller added 14 points to help the eighth-place Clippers win for the seventh time in eight games to solidify their hold on a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. After starting the season 6-21, the Clippers are a season-best two games over .500 at 34-32.
Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points and the Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves, above .500 with their third straight victory.
Leonard scored at least 20 points for the 44th consecutive game to tie Bob McAdoo’s franchise record set for the Buffalo Braves in 1974-75.
The Clippers were without trade-deadline acquisition Darius Garland, who was listed with left toe injury management on the front end of a back-to-back.
Josh Giddey had his 11th triple-double of the season for the Bulls with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Tre Jones scored 21 points and Matas Buzelis added 18 as the Bulls went 2-3 on a West Coast trip.
Chicago shot 44.2% from the floor and 29.3% from three-point range while falling to 3-4 following an 11-game losing streak.
The Bulls lost on consecutive nights in the Los Angeles area after falling to the Lakers 142-130 on Thursday.