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Clippers

Kawhi Leonard ties a Clippers franchise record in victory over Bulls

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard leaps over Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard leaps over Chicago Bulls forward Leonard Miller during the second half of the Clippers’ 119-108 win Friday night at Intuit Dome.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
Associated Press
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Kawhi Leonard scored 28 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 26 and the Clippers extended their winning streak to four games with a 119-108 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

Jordan Miller added 14 points to help the eighth-place Clippers win for the seventh time in eight games to solidify their hold on a spot in the Western Conference play-in tournament. After starting the season 6-21, the Clippers are a season-best two games over .500 at 34-32.

Inglewood, CA - March 11: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Intuit Dome on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 in Inglewood, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers

Kawhi Leonard scores 45 points, Clippers score 153 and win to move above .500

Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points and the Clippers routed the Minnesota Timberwolves, above .500 with their third straight victory.

Leonard scored at least 20 points for the 44th consecutive game to tie Bob McAdoo’s franchise record set for the Buffalo Braves in 1974-75.

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The Clippers were without trade-deadline acquisition Darius Garland, who was listed with left toe injury management on the front end of a back-to-back.

Josh Giddey had his 11th triple-double of the season for the Bulls with 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Tre Jones scored 21 points and Matas Buzelis added 18 as the Bulls went 2-3 on a West Coast trip.

Chicago shot 44.2% from the floor and 29.3% from three-point range while falling to 3-4 following an 11-game losing streak.

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The Bulls lost on consecutive nights in the Los Angeles area after falling to the Lakers 142-130 on Thursday.
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