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Clippers

Darius Garland scores season-high 41 to lead Clippers past Mavericks in overtime

LA Clippers guard Darius Garland dribbles during the second half.
Clippers guard Darius Garland controls the ball during a 138-131 overtime win against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night.
(LM Otero / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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DALLAS — Darius Garland scored a season-high 41 points, Kawhi Leonard added 34 with a tying bucket late in regulation and the Clippers beat Dallas 138-131 in overtime on Saturday night, extending the Mavericks’ longest home losing streak in 32 years to 11 games.

Derrick Jones Jr. scored 15 points with a pair of three-pointers in the extra period, and Garland had 11 assists as the Clippers ended a four-game skid that followed a four-game winning streak.

The Clippers pulled even with Portland for eighth in the Western Conference. Both teams are safely in the mix for the play-in tournament.

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New Orleans Pelicans center Yves Missi (21) attempts a reverse layup against Los Angeles Clippers center Brook Lopez (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Thursday, March 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Peter Forest)

Clippers

Pelicans pull off mini-sweep of Clippers, who have lost four straight

Trey Murphy III scored 27 points and the New Orleans Pelicans swept a two-game set against the Clippers.

Naji Marshall scored 28 points for the Mavericks, who are on their longest skid at the 25-year old American Airlines Center. Dallas had home losing streaks of 19 and 12 games during the 1993-94 season at since-demolished Reunion Arena.

Marshall’s steal and assist for P.J. Washington’s dunk put Dallas ahead 122-120, but Leonard scored after a timeout to get the Clippers even with 19 seconds to go.

Cooper Flagg, who scored 18 points, missed a jumper in the final seconds, and Washington was just late when he swished a jumper after grabbing an offensive rebound. Washington scored 21 points.

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Garland also had a season high with eight three-pointers, the last following one from Jones that put the Clippers ahead for good at 125-124 in overtime. A bucket from Leonard and another three from Jones put the Clippers up by nine.

Leonard, who has alternated between playing and sitting over the past four games while nursing a sprained left ankle, played 36 minutes, including all of overtime.

Flagg, the rookie No. 1 pick, had nine rebounds and seven assists while matching his season high with four blocked shots.
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