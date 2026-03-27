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Clippers

Kawhi Leonard buzzer-beater seals Clippers’ massive comeback win over Pacers

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam.
Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, right, shoots over Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam during the second half of the Clippers’ 114-113 win Friday night.
(Doug McSchooler / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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INDIANAPOLIS — Kawhi Leonard made a jumper with 0.4 seconds remaining, and the Clippers rallied from a 24-point deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 114-113 on Friday night.

Leonard finished with 28 points, reaching 20 for the 50th straight game. Darius Garland led the Clippers with 30.

The Clippers were run off the floor early by the team with the NBA’s worst record. The Pacers were a sizzling eight for 11 from three-point range in the first quarter, opening a 42-21 lead.

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Inglewood, CA - March 25: LA Clippers guard Darius Garland (10) goes to the basket against Toronto Raptors center Jakob Poeltl (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Intuit Dome on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Inglewood, CA. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)

Clippers

Kawhi Leonard scores 27 points, Darius Garland 24 as Clippers beat the Raptors

Kawhi Leonard had 27 points, Darius Garland added 24, and the Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors.

It grew to 45-21 early in the second before the Clippers stormed back for their fourth straight victory, giving coach Tyronn Lue the 400th of his career.

Indiana had gone back ahead 113-108 on Obi Toppin’s jumper with a minute to play. Leonard answered with a jumper, Garland made two free throws and the Clippers got the ball back after Pascal Siakam missed a jumper. They inbounded along the left side to Leonard, who dribbled into the middle and pulled up for the winner.

Leonard become the 14th NBA player to score at least 20 in 50 straight games, a streak that began Nov. 28.

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Bennedict Mathurin scored 17 points against his former team, going 12 for 15 on free throws.

Aaron Nesmith scored 26 points and Toppin had 20 for the Pacers, who have dropped two in a row since the victory that snapped their 16-game winning streak. They lost forward Jarace Walker after he was evaluated for a concussion in the first half.

Up next for the Clippers: at Milwaukee on Sunday.
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