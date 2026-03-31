Clippers locked into play-in spot after five-game winning streak ends

Portland’s Brandon Ingram, left, controls the ball in front of the Clippers’ Derrick Jones Jr. during the first half of the Clippers’ 114-104 loss Tuesday night at Intuit Dome.

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Deni Avdija had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists, Jrue Holiday made seven threes and finished with 30 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped the Clippers’ five-game win streak 114-104 on Tuesday night.

The Clippers (39-37) are eighth in the Western Conference, a half-game in front of the ninth-place Trail Blazers (39-38). The loss locked the Clippers into the NBA play-in tournament. They lead the season series against Portland 2-1, with the teams playing again on April 10 in Portland.

Toumani Camara had 17 points and Scoot Henderson scored 15 for the Trail Blazers.

Kawhi Leonard led the Clippers with 23 points. Darius Garland scored 20, Brook Lopez 18, John Collins added 17 and Jordan Miller 16 points.

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Leonard has scored at least 20 points in 52 consecutive games, the second-longest active streak of its kind in the NBA (Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has a 136-game streak).

Matisse Thybulle sank a three-pointer that made it 31-29 with 1:06 left in the first quarter and the Trail Blazers led the rest of the way.

Garland made a bucket in the lane that trimmed the Clippers’ deficit to eight with 3:44 left in the third quarter but they got no closer. Henderson hit a step-back three at the buzzer to cap a 16-5 run that made it 91-74 going into the fourth.

Portland had 18 offensive rebounds and 32 second-chance points. The Trail Blazers went into the game leading the NBA in second-chance points (18.2 per game) and are second in offensive rebounds (14.1 per game).

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Avdija made 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and has 31 games this season with at least 10 free-throw attempts, second most in the NBA behind Luka Doncic.

Portland’s Jerami Grant (calf) missed his second consecutive game.

Up next for the Clippers: vs. San Antonio at Intuit Dome on Thursday.