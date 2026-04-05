Kawhi Leonard scores 26 points as Clippers rout Kings, move into a tie for eighth

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard controls the ball in front of Sacramento guard Killian Hayes during the first half of the Clippers’ 138-109 win Sunday.

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Kawhi Leonard scored 26 points, and the Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the Sacramento Kings 138-109 on Sunday night to improve their play-in positioning.

Leonard scored 13 points in the first quarter as the Clippers raced out to a double-digit lead and coasted against a Kings team playing out the string of a lost season. Leonard has scored 20 or more in 54 consecutive games.

John Collins added 25 points, and Darius Garland and Kobe Sanders each had 17 for the Clippers.

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The Clippers (40-38) moved into a tie with Portland for eighth place in the Western Conference with four games to play. The eighth-place team will have two shots to get into the playoffs through the play-in tournament.

Devin Carter scored 21 points and Nique Clifford had 18 to lead Sacramento. Maxime Raynaud had 16 rebounds and 11 points for his 18th double-double, the most among rookies.

The Kings, who won their previous two games, remained in a tie with Utah for the fourth-worst record in the NBA at 21-58 with three games left. Sacramento is tied for the third-most losses in franchise history, having lost 59 games in 1989-90 and 65 in 2008-09.

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Up next for the Clippers: vs. Dallas at Intuit Dome on Tuesday night.