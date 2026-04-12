Clippers defeat Warriors to clinch play-in game against.... Warriors

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Bennedict Mathurin had 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists off the bench, and the Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 115-110 on Sunday to set up a rematch in the play-in tournament.

The Clippers settled for the No. 9 seed and will host the 10th-seeded Warriors on Wednesday after Portland beat Sacramento 122-110 to claim the eighth seed. The Clippers and Trail Blazers finished with identical 42-40 records, but Portland won the tiebreaker based on its better Western Conference record.

The Clippers began the season 6-21 and rallied to extend their franchise-record streak of 15 seasons with a record above .500, the longest active run in the NBA and fourth-longest in league history.

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Stephen Curry scored 24 points, going four of nine from three-point range, to lead the Warriors, who finished at 37-45. Curry was limited to 29 minutes after playing in four of the last five games, having missed the previous 27 with a right knee injury.

The Clippers’ bench outscored the Warriors’ reserves 71-56. Besides Mathurin, Bogdan Bogdanovic had 17 points, tying his season high with five three-pointers, including three in a row in the fourth quarter.

John Collins added 18 points and nine rebounds as one of six Clippers in double figures.

Kawhi Leonard sat out for the Clippers to rest ankle and wrist injuries, while Draymond Green was out for the Warriors with a bad back.

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The Clippers hit five threes in the fourth, when the Warriors had just one to end the game.

The Warriors tied it five times in the third quarter, but the Clippers took an 83-81 lead into the fourth.