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Clippers select forward Baba Miller in second round of NBA draft

Baba Miller with NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum after being selected by the Clippers on Wednesday.
(Yuki Iwamura / Associated Press)
Thuc Nhi Nguyen.
By Thuc Nhi Nguyen
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NEW YORK — The Clippers chose Spanish forward Baba Miller with the 36th overall selection in the NBA draft Wednesday at Barclays Center.

Miller came through Real Madrid’s famous youth academy before playing at Florida State, Florida Atlantic and Cincinnati. As a senior at Cincinnati, the 6-11, 208-pound Miller averaged 13 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.2 blocks per game.

The Clippers already bolstered their backcourt during the draft by taking guard Keaton Wagler fifth overall in the first round Tuesday. Wagler is expected to pair immediately with All-Star guard Darius Garland with the Clippers trying to win their first playoff series since 2021.

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in the first round of the NBA basketball draft, Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

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The Clippers added frontcourt depth during last season’s draft with Yanic Konan Niederhauser, but the 6-11 center suffered a Lisfranc injury in March and missed the end of the season. After trading starting center Ivica Zubac to the Pacers midseason, helping the Clippers secure the draft pick that turned into this year’s top-five selection, the team only had 38-year-old Brook Lopez at center.

Miller was just one of three players nationally to average at least 13 points, 10 rebounds and three assists this season. He was the first Bearcat to lead the team in points, rebounds and assists since Oscar Robertson in 1959-60.

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Thuc Nhi Nguyen

Thuc Nhi Nguyen covers the Lakers and the Olympics for the Los Angeles Times. She previously covered a wide range of sports, including college sports, after joining The Times in 2019 from the Southern California News Group, where she covered UCLA, professional soccer and preps. Because she doesn’t use her University of Washington mathematics degree for work, it makes great decoration in her parents’ Seattle home.

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