Clippers trying to finalize deal to trade Kawhi Leonard to Toronto

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and coach Tyronn Lue react to a call during a game against the Spurts at Intuit Dome in April.

This is read by an automated voice. Please report any issues or inconsistencies here .

See more from the L.A. Times in Google Search. Set us as preferred

The Kawhi Leonard era might soon be over in Los Angeles.

A deal to send the seven-time NBA All-Star forward back to Toronto, where he won his second NBA title, is in the works, according to a person with knowledge of the situation who is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

The trade — which the Clippers hope to land All-Star forward Brandon Ingram, shooting guard Gradey Dick, two first-round draft picks, a pick swap and two second-round picks — would mark the end of another promising-but-empty chapter in the franchise’s ringless history.

Advertisement

Leonard, a Moreno Valley native who won his first title with the San Antonio Spurs, joined his hometown Clippers as a highly coveted free agent in July 2019 after leading Toronto to its first championship in a classic one-and-done season.

“The front office was very transparent, they want to win,” Leonard said at his introductory Clippers news conference on July 24, 2019. “Just the opportunity for us to build our own, to make history — they haven’t been to a final, haven’t won a final — that was something big and exciting for me to make my decision.”

The Raptors were in the same championship-less boat before Leonard saved them. The Clippers, meanwhile, are still trying to get over the hump.

Advertisement

Leonard averaged 25.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over six seasons with the Clippers and was selected to four All-Star teams, four All-NBA teams and two All-Defensive teams. Leonard averaged a career-high 27.9 points while playing 65 games last season.

Yet most will only remember that Leonard’s tenure in the City of Angels netted zero Larry O’Brien trophies and instead plenty of load management and one ongoing salary cap circumvention investigation. The Clippers, of course, have been accused of paying Leonard $28 million through an endorsement deal with bankrupt sustainability company Aspiration.

Whether there was salary cap circumvention or not, L.A. truly went all-in on its latest bid to win a title to no avail, as encapsulated by the infamous Paul George-Shai Gilgeous-Alexander deal that accompanied the launch of the Leonard era.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, Leonard, George and the era’s other big=name players were rarely healthy or at their peaks when the lights were brightest. And in Oklahoma City, Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder to its first title and developed into a two-time league MVP, all before his 28th birthday.

Hindsight is 20/20.

The Clippers, though, did come as close to a ring as ever before, reaching the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history in 2021. However, Leonard tore his ACL during that run and left L.A. and the NBA wonderingm “What if?” — the everlasting theme of Steve Ballmer’s ownership of the Clippers.

Leonard played 65-plus games just twice over his seven seasons in L.A. and missed the 2021-22 season entirely because of the ACL tear. The Clippers won onlly three playoff series with Leonard, with no series victories to show for over his final five seasons in L.A.

Advertisement

And in arguably the Clippers’ most healthy playoff run with Leonard — during the 2020 NBA bubble — L.A. blew a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, spoiling a matchup against the Lakers, the ultimate victors of the COVID-shortened season, in the conference finals.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard tries to go up for a shot while defended by Warriors guard Stephen Curry during a play-in game in April. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

The Clippers had their moments with Leonard, like when he posted a career-best and franchise-record 55 points against the Detroit Pistons in 2025.

If anything, the future Hall of Famer sure appeared to enjoy his time back home, which was a major reason why Leonard initially turned down a royal life in Canada to play for Southern California’s other team.

Besides free agency opening on Tuesday, the timing does add up for Leonard’s trade, as Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank has steered the franchise through a refreshing youth movement over the past year.

“Yeah, plan’s still win with Kawhi,” Frank said last week. “But the bigger plan is — we understand we’re not a contender. We’re competitive. How are we going to get back to contention?”

Advertisement

During the 2025-26 season alone, L.A. sent a 40-year-old Chris Paul into retirement; traded 36-year-old guard James Harden to Cleveland for 26-year-old guard Darius Garland; traded 29-year-old center Ivica Zubac to the Indiana Pacers for two first-round picks, a second-round pick, 24-year-old center Isaiah Jackson and 24-year-old guard Bennedict Mathurin; and liked what it saw from up-and-comers like center Yanic Konan Niederhauser and guards Kobe Sanders and Jordan Miller.

And just last week, the Clippers selected 19-year-old Illinois guard Keaton Wagler fifth overall in the 2026 draft — via the Zubac trade — instead of packaging the pick for a veteran star.

“You can learn a lot. Like you said, he has a lot of experience,” Wagler said of possibly playing with Leonard. “He’s won championships and played in finals and won a lot of games and played a lot of seasons. Just being able to learn from him and see what it takes to become that caliber of a player.”

Presumably a bummer for Wagler, he and Leonard might not be teammates in L.A.

Leonard’s last game with the Clippers was symbolic of his tenure with the franchise. In a home play-in loss to the Warriors on April 15, L.A. led Golden State for most of that contest — and by as much as 13 — before Leonard and his running mates went cold late, ending their fun season early.

“Let me cry about this loss a little bit more,” Leonard said about his future with the Clippers after that blunder. “We’re going to have our discussions when that time comes.”