Bradley Beal returns to Clippers after season derailed by injury

Clippers guard Bradley Beal reacts while being booed by fans during a game against the Phoenix Suns in November.

Bradley Beal is returning to the Clippers after missing most of last season because of a left hip injury.

The 33-year-old guard signed a new deal, the team said Thursday. No terms were announced.

Beal averaged 8.2 points, 1.7 assists and 20.2 minutes in six starts last season before sustaining the season-ending injury on Nov. 8.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds during his 14-year NBA career, including stints with Washington, Phoenix and the Clippers.