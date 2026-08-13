Bradley Beal returns to Clippers after season derailed by injury
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Bradley Beal is returning to the Clippers after missing most of last season because of a left hip injury.
The 33-year-old guard signed a new deal, the team said Thursday. No terms were announced.
Beal averaged 8.2 points, 1.7 assists and 20.2 minutes in six starts last season before sustaining the season-ending injury on Nov. 8.
The three-time All-Star has averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds during his 14-year NBA career, including stints with Washington, Phoenix and the Clippers.