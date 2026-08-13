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Clippers

Bradley Beal returns to Clippers after season derailed by injury

Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal (0) smiles as he walks on the court.
Clippers guard Bradley Beal reacts while being booed by fans during a game against the Phoenix Suns in November.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
Associated Press

Bradley Beal is returning to the Clippers after missing most of last season because of a left hip injury.

The 33-year-old guard signed a new deal, the team said Thursday. No terms were announced.

Beal averaged 8.2 points, 1.7 assists and 20.2 minutes in six starts last season before sustaining the season-ending injury on Nov. 8.

The three-time All-Star has averaged 21.4 points, 4.3 assists and 4.0 rebounds during his 14-year NBA career, including stints with Washington, Phoenix and the Clippers.

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