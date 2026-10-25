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Clippers

Clippers can’t keep pace with Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and Thunder in loss

Clippers guard Darius Garland shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren.
Clippers guard Darius Garland shoots in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Chet Holmgren during the second half of the Clippers’ 108-101 loss Sunday.
(Kyle Phillips / Associated Press)
Associated Press
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OKLAHOMA CITY — Shai-Gilgeous Alexander scored 34 points, Ajay Mitchell had 18 off the bench, and the Oklahoma City Thunder stayed undefeated with a 108-101 victory over the Clippers on Sunday night.

Isaiah Hartenstein added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City, which won its third straight to start the season but lost three players to injury, including All-Star guard Jalen Williams, who went down hard on a drive to the basket with 1:14 left. Williams left the court on a stretcher with towels covering his left leg.

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Guard Cason Wallace (left shoulder soreness) and forward Jaylin Williams (right wrist soreness) left the game in the first quarter and did not return. Mitchell was eight-for-14 shooting with six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 28 minutes.

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Darius Garland scored 16 points for the Clippers (1-2). Kris Dunn and Brook Lopez had 15 points each for the Clippers, who pulled to 97-96 on a three-point shot by Derrick Jones Jr. with three minutes left but never tied the game or took the lead.

Up next for the Clippers: vs. the Lakers at Intuit Dome on Wednesday night.

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 23, 2026: LA Clippers forward Rui Hachimura.

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