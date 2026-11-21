Clippers center Brook Lopez, right, keeps the ball from Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford during the first half of the Clippers’ 110-100 loss Saturday.

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Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Cooper Flagg had 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists as the Dallas Mavericks used a late 11-0 run to beat the Clippers 110-100 on Saturday night.

Walter Clayton Jr. added 16 points and Max Christie finished with 13, both off the bench, as Dallas (9-7) began a back-to-back with a second consecutive win at home following an 0-3 trip.

Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half to lead the Clippers (4-11), who have dropped three straight overall and are 0-7 on the road. Rui Hachimura had 19 points, matching a season high with four three-pointers.

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After the Clippers’ Kris Dunn hit a corner three that cut Dallas’ lead to 91-88 with 5:12 left, the Mavericks scored 11 in a row aided by two Clippers turnovers.

Irving opened shooting one of seven from the floor but scored 12 points in the fourth quarter.

Flagg went seven of 13 at the foul line, the first time last season’s NBA Rookie of the Year — an 84.2% free-throw shooter — has missed six in his brief career.

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Clayton and Christie combined to go five of seven from behind the arc.

The Clippers entered last in the NBA in rebounding, averaging 39 per game. They beat the Mavericks on the boards 54-52 but were outscored 20-19 in second-chance points.

The Mavericks played their first game this season without starting forward P.J. Washington Jr., who sat out with an illness.

Up next for the Clippers: at Houston on Monday.