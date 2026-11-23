Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson drives between Clippers forwards Derrick Jones Jr., left, and Rui Hachimura during the first half of the Clippers’ 116-104 loss Monday.

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Kevin Durant scored 32 points and Alperen Sengun and Amen Thompson each had 20 to lead the Houston Rockets to a 116-104 win over the Clippers on Monday night.

Houston led by six points with about three minutes remaining before Durant made consecutive three-pointers to make it 109-97.

Brandon Ingram made a basket for the Clippers but an off-balance three by Durant seconds later put the Rockets up 112-99 with 1:30 remaining.

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Clippers Clippers fade late against Mavericks to remain winless on the road Kyrie Irving scores 25 points and Cooper Flagg finishes with 22 points to help lift the Dallas Mavericks to a 110-100 win over the Clippers.

Ingram made his debut with the Clippers after sitting out since May following surgery for a heel injury and to repair a partially torn Achilles tendon.

The two-time All-Star joined the Clippers in September from Toronto as part of the trade for Kawhi Leonard. He missed the last two games of Toronto’s first-round playoff series against Cleveland because of the injury.

He had 16 points and seven rebounds in 27 minutes.

Darius Garland had 26 points and eight assists to lead the Clippers, who lost their fourth straight and are 0-8 on the road. Rui Hachimura added 19 points.

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The score was tied midway through the third quarter before the Rockets used a 9-0 run, capped by a three from Tari Eason, to make it 74-65. Houston led by 10 entering the fourth.