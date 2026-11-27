Clippers forward Brandon Ingram, left, drives against New Orleans forward Zion Williamson during the first half of the Clippers’ 105-104 loss Friday at Intuit Dome.

Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III each scored 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Clippers 105-104 on Friday night in their NBA Cup group finale.

Both teams were 1-3 in group play.

Williamson was 11 of 15 from the field and had seven rebounds and five assists. Murphy was nine of 16 and had six steals.

Darius Garland led the Clippers with 19 points. Brook Lopez had 17, hitting a three-pointer in the final second to make it a one-point game.

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The Pelicans snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 6-14. The Clippers have lost six in a row to fall to 4-14.

Up next for the Clippers: at Golden State on Sunday.