LA Times Today: St. Francis basketball coach Todd Wolfson is using Twitter to offer life lessons

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Todd Wolfson is entering his eighth season as head basketball coach at St. Francis High School. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a great deal of success on the court having won a regional title with the Golden Knights.



But these days he might be more known for his life lessons offered up on Twitter.



L.A. Times Prep Sports columnist Eric Sondheimer has written about the “Dear Abby” of high school hoops.