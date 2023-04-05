LA Times Today: What it’s like covering the Angels’ Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani burst onto the scene for the Angels in 2018. Every local, national and foreign news organization covered the newest Japanese import.
Fast forward to 2023 and the Japanese media still tracks his every move both on and off the field.
L.A. Times staff writer Sarah Valenzuela explains.
