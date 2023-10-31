LA Times Today: Curt Flood and the fight for free agency

You may not be familiar with his name, but Curt Flood was one of the most influential baseball players of all time.



His defiance of Major League Baseball’s reserve clause led to the advent of free agency, which was a pivotal moment not just in the MLB but in all professional sports.



Despite his impact, Flood has gone largely unrecognized for his efforts. But his daughter, Shelly Flood, is fighting to get her father into the Baseball Hall of Fame.