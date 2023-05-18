LA Times Today: Inside the ‘secret’ baseball academy the Dodgers are running in Uganda
Baseball is America’s pastime, but the U.S. isn’t the only country where the game is enjoyed. Nearly 130 countries play the sport including 20 in Africa.
Four years ago, the Dodgers set up a baseball academy in the heart of Uganda.
L.A. Times Kevin Baxter traveled there to get an up-close look at the academy.
