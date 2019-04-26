Vladimir Guerrero Jr. showed glimpses of greatness as a boy in the Angels clubhouse

Vladimir Jr. was 5 years old in 2004 when his father left the Montreal Expos to become an Angel. He grew into adolescence while Vladimir Sr. solidified his resume as a Hall of Fame outfielder. As the father accumulated hits, the son learned through osmosis inside the clubhouse. On the eve of Junior’s arrival in the majors, Senior’s former teammates chuckled as the passage of time and the resemblance between the two.