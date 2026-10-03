Advertisement
Live NLDS Game 1

Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

Tarik Skubal gets the start for the Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium on Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT (Fox).

By Austin KnoblauchSenior Editor, Sports 
Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers in August.
Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers against the Milwaukee Brewers in August. Skubal will start NLDS Game 1 against the Braves.
(Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times)
Voices

Commentary: Dodgers don’t have a designated playoff closer. That isn’t as bad as it sounds

Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott delivers against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 18.
Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott delivers against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 18. It remains to be seen how the Dodgers will utilize Scott in the postseason.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Shaikin

SAN FRANCISCO — Stop me if you’ve heard this a million times, but the Dodgers are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive World Series championships since the New York Yankees, from 1998 to 2000.

Those Yankees had a Hall of Fame closer. In 1998, Mariano Rivera got the final four outs of the clincher. In 1999, he got the final four outs. In 2000, he got the final three outs.

These Dodgers? Their closer? Your guess is as good as theirs.

“I do not know,” said Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations.

Read the full story

Who’s hot and who’s not as Dodgers prepare for the postseason

Kyle Tucker watches his home run clear the fence against the San Francisco Giants earlier this month.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie Lee

Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker has never shied away from just how bad his performance at the plate was for much of his first season in Los Angeles.

For the first five months of the season, when he’d show brief glimpses of progress before sinking back into an extended slump, Tucker’s .683 OPS was the third-worst among Dodgers hitters with at least 100 plate appearances, better than only Hyeseong Kim and Kyle Freeland, who both spent time in triple A.

In September, however, he found a sustainable adjustment. He fixed his bat path, extending through the ball more consistently instead of pulling off of it. He posted a .889 OPS in September, on par with his four straight All-Star seasons before signing with the Dodgers.

Read the full story
Advertisement
For Subscribers

Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Braves in the NLDS

An illustration, from left, Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley, Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts
From left, Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuña Jr., Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves are set to square off with Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and the Dodgers starting Saturday.
(Photo illustration by Tate Rudisill / Los Angeles Times; photos by Ashley Landis / Associated Press, Derik Hamilton / Associated Press, Tony Ding / Associated Press, Melissa Tamez / Associated Press, Denis Poroy / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter

The Atlanta Braves were two games from the end of their first road trip under new manager Walt Weiss when Braves starter Reynaldo López threw a pitch up and in to the Angels’ Jorge Soler with a 96-mph fastball. Soler responded by charging the pitcher only to be tackled by Weiss, who holds a black belt in taekwondo.

The Braves rallied to win that game and move into first in the National League East and they stayed there the rest of the season. For the scrappy Weiss, who didn’t post a winning record in four seasons as manager in Colorado, that moment gave him the chance to show he had his team’s back and cement his reputation in the clubhouse as a player’s manager.

“There’s not a guy in here who doesn’t respect Walt,” first baseman Matt Olson said.

Read the full story

Dodgers vs. Braves in the NLDS: How to watch and betting odds

The Dodger Stadium grounds crew paints a postseason logo on the field before practice on Thursday.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers open their 2026 postseason slate against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT.

The game will be shown on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLDS:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series (all times Pacific):

Game 2: Sunday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 3: Tuesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 4: Wednesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Friday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
Advertisement

The Dodgers have an old roster. But that isn’t necessarily a drawback in October

illustration of Dodgers old stars. From top right: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy, Teoscar Hernández
Photo illustration highlighting Dodgers’ aging stars. Clockwise from top right: Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, Max Muncy and Teoscar Hernández.
(Associated Press photos; photo illustration by Tim Hubbard/Los Angeles Times)
By Maddie Lee

When Dodgers rookie Josue De Paula debuted a little over two weeks ago, he was the youngest player in the lineup by four years. And when veteran infielder Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Alex Freeland in the eighth inning, the 21-year-old De Paula and 29-year-old Kyle Tucker were the only Dodgers under 30 remaining in the batting order.

“You’ve got to have both,” veteran shortstop Mookie Betts, who turns 34 next month, said in a recent conversation with the Times. “You need experience, but you also do need youth. I don’t know what the balance is, to be honest.”

The age of the Dodgers’ stars is the most persistent knock on a group that just finished a 100-win regular season and has the second-best odds to win the World Series (16.7%), according to Baseball Prospectus.

Read the full story
Advertisement