Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

Commentary: Dodgers don’t have a designated playoff closer. That isn’t as bad as it sounds

Dodgers reliever Tanner Scott delivers against the San Francisco Giants on Sept. 18. It remains to be seen how the Dodgers will utilize Scott in the postseason.

Stop me if you’ve heard this a million times, but the Dodgers are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive World Series championships since the New York Yankees, from 1998 to 2000.

Those Yankees had a Hall of Fame closer. In 1998, Mariano Rivera got the final four outs of the clincher. In 1999, he got the final four outs. In 2000, he got the final three outs.

These Dodgers? Their closer? Your guess is as good as theirs.

“I do not know,” said Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations.