Dodgers vs. Atlanta Braves: Live updates, start time, odds and how to watch

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Commentary: Dodgers don’t have a designated playoff closer. That isn’t as bad as it sounds
SAN FRANCISCO — Stop me if you’ve heard this a million times, but the Dodgers are trying to become the first team to win three consecutive World Series championships since the New York Yankees, from 1998 to 2000.
Those Yankees had a Hall of Fame closer. In 1998, Mariano Rivera got the final four outs of the clincher. In 1999, he got the final four outs. In 2000, he got the final three outs.
These Dodgers? Their closer? Your guess is as good as theirs.
“I do not know,” said Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations.
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Who’s hot and who’s not as Dodgers prepare for the postseason
Dodgers right fielder Kyle Tucker has never shied away from just how bad his performance at the plate was for much of his first season in Los Angeles.
For the first five months of the season, when he’d show brief glimpses of progress before sinking back into an extended slump, Tucker’s .683 OPS was the third-worst among Dodgers hitters with at least 100 plate appearances, better than only Hyeseong Kim and Kyle Freeland, who both spent time in triple A.
In September, however, he found a sustainable adjustment. He fixed his bat path, extending through the ball more consistently instead of pulling off of it. He posted a .889 OPS in September, on par with his four straight All-Star seasons before signing with the Dodgers.
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Nine concerns the Dodgers should have about facing the Braves in the NLDS
The Atlanta Braves were two games from the end of their first road trip under new manager Walt Weiss when Braves starter Reynaldo López threw a pitch up and in to the Angels’ Jorge Soler with a 96-mph fastball. Soler responded by charging the pitcher only to be tackled by Weiss, who holds a black belt in taekwondo.
The Braves rallied to win that game and move into first in the National League East and they stayed there the rest of the season. For the scrappy Weiss, who didn’t post a winning record in four seasons as manager in Colorado, that moment gave him the chance to show he had his team’s back and cement his reputation in the clubhouse as a player’s manager.
“There’s not a guy in here who doesn’t respect Walt,” first baseman Matt Olson said.
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Dodgers vs. Braves in the NLDS: How to watch and betting odds
The Dodgers open their 2026 postseason slate against the Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series on Saturday at 1 p.m. PDT.
The game will be shown on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).
Here are the latest betting odds for Game 1 of the NLDS:
Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the best-of-five series (all times Pacific):
Game 2: Sunday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
Game 3: Tuesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 4: Wednesday, 3 p.m. at Truist Park | FS1, Fox One, Fox Deportes
*Game 5: Friday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes
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The Dodgers have an old roster. But that isn’t necessarily a drawback in October
When Dodgers rookie Josue De Paula debuted a little over two weeks ago, he was the youngest player in the lineup by four years. And when veteran infielder Miguel Rojas pinch-hit for Alex Freeland in the eighth inning, the 21-year-old De Paula and 29-year-old Kyle Tucker were the only Dodgers under 30 remaining in the batting order.
“You’ve got to have both,” veteran shortstop Mookie Betts, who turns 34 next month, said in a recent conversation with the Times. “You need experience, but you also do need youth. I don’t know what the balance is, to be honest.”
The age of the Dodgers’ stars is the most persistent knock on a group that just finished a 100-win regular season and has the second-best odds to win the World Series (16.7%), according to Baseball Prospectus.