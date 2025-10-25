Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in World Series: How to watch and betting odds

The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT. The Dodgers trail 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the World Series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):

Game 3: Monday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 4: Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

* if necessary