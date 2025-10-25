Advertisement
Live World Series Game 2

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series live updates, how to watch, start time and odds

Yoshinobu Yamamoto gets the start as the Dodgers try to shake off their loss in the opener and take Game 2 of the World Series against Toronto at 5 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrates during Game 2 of the NLCS on Oct. 15.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto celebrates during Game 2 of the NLCS on Oct. 15. Yamamoto will start Game 2 of the World Series.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pinned

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays in World Series: How to watch and betting odds

By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT. The Dodgers trail 1-0 in the best-of-seven series.

The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 2 of the World Series:

Here’s the TV schedule for the rest of the series (all times Pacific):

Game 3: Monday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

Game 4: Tuesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 5: Wednesday, 5 p.m. at Dodger Stadium | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 6: Oct. 31, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

*Game 7: Nov. 1, 5 p.m. at Toronto | Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes

* if necessary

Photos: Dodgers lose to Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger watches his grand slam ball fly
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger watches his grand slam in the sixth inning during Game 1 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Angeles and the Toronto Blue Jays.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)
By Robert Gauthier
 and Gina Ferazzi

The Dodgers open the Fall Classic with an 11-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers offense has sputtered in the postseason, batting just .219 over the last nine games.

Dodgers watch with grim faces from the dugout.
(Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times)

There were plenty of long looks on the Dodgers bench during Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday night.

Toronto Blue Jays' Daulton Varsho and Toronto Blue Jays third base coach Carlos Febles jump in the air.
(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)
Read the full story
Voices

Hernández: Yamamoto’s interpreter hoping his underwear can help in World Series

Yoshihiro Sonoda, right, has been the interpeter for Yoshinobu Yamamoto since Yamamoto joined the Dodgers before the 2024 season.
Yoshihiro Sonoda, right, has been the interpeter for Yoshinobu Yamamoto since Yamamoto joined the Dodgers before the 2024 season.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Dylan Hernández

From the hot tub in the Dodger Stadium clubhouse, Yoshinobu Yamamoto saw his interpreter on his way to take a shower.

Yamamoto called out to him.

“What are those colors?” Yamamoto asked him.

Yoshihiro Sonoda, 48, wore only a pair of boxers that depicted a rabbit with rainbow-colored lasers shooting out of its eyes.

Read the full story
Voices

Plaschke: After Dodgers’ disastrous World Series Game 1 loss, doubt has crept in

There were plenty of long looks on the Dodgers bench during Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday night.
There were plenty of long looks on the Dodgers bench during Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Bill Plaschke

Ouch, Canada.

The World Series wasn’t supposed to start like this. The Dodgers weren’t supposed to begin their inevitable championship march like this.

Even playing in their raucous Rogers Centre north of the border in the opener Friday, the cute little Toronto Blue Jays were supposed to be a far inferior team, eh?

Uhhhh…

For baseball’s burgeoning dynasty, there suddenly looms disaster. For the dominating Dodgers, this is now a World Serious.

Read the full story

Dodgers’ biggest weakness exploited by Blue Jays in World Series Game 1 loss

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger hits a grand slam off Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda.
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger hits a grand slam off Dodgers reliever Anthony Banda in the sixth inning of the Dodgers’ 11-4 loss in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

TORONTO — The Dodgers might be baseball’s version of an all-powerful Death Star.

But as the raucous World Series opener in Toronto showed, they too were built with a fatally exploitable weakness.

Behind a nine-run sixth inning that left Rogers Centre rocking and the previously invincible Dodgers rattled, the Blue Jays smashed open what had been a tied score in Game 1 of the World Series and rolled to an eventual 11-4 win on Friday.

They attacked the Dodgers’ one glaring weakness in the bullpen. They executed the kind of game script to which the defending champions have long seemed susceptible. And they watched in delight as their visitors were blown to bits, suffering an implosion of galactic proportions in what was the third-highest scoring inning in Fall Classic history.

Read the full story
Dodgers and Blue Jays lineups for World Series Game 2

Here are the lineups for the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays for Game 2 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre at 5 p.m. PDT:
