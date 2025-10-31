Advertisement
Live World Series Game 6

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Game 6 live updates, how to watch and odds

The Dodgers look to keep their World Series hopes alive with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 on Friday. First pitch is set for 5:08 p.m. PDT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during Game 2 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto delivers during Game 2 of the World Series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Oct. 25.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pinned

Dodgers shake up their lineup again for Game 6

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts walks back to the dugout after popping out against the Blue Jays.
Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts walks back to the dugout after popping out against the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 25.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

Facing elimination in Game 6 of the World Series, the Dodgers shook up their lineup again in a bid to save their season.

For the second straight game, Mookie Betts was moved down in the order, going to the cleanup spot after hitting third in Game 5. Freddie Freeman was bumped up to the three-hole, with Will Smith staying in Betts’ old spot batting second behind Shohei Ohtani.

Lower down, there was another change. Miguel Rojas drew in at second base for his first start since Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Tommy Edman kicked out to center field, a spot he had only played once previously this postseason (for the final five innings of Monday’s 18-inning marathon). Alex Call was dropped to the bench after starting Game 5.
Pinned

World Series Game 6: How to watch and betting odds

By Austin Knoblauch

The Dodgers face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre on Friday at 5 p.m. PDT.

The Blue Jays lead the best-of-seven series 3-2, meaning the Dodgers must win tonight to keep their World Series hopes alive and force a Game 7.

The game will be televised on Fox, Fox One and Fox Deportes. Radio broadcasts in the Los Angeles area will be on 570 AM and 1020 AM (Español).

Here are the latest betting odds for Game 6 of the World Series:

If the Dodgers win, Game 7 would be played Saturday at 5 p.m. PDT in Toronto (Fox, Fox One, Fox Deportes).

Dave Roberts issues World Series challenge to slumping Dodgers batters: ‘Compete and fight’

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani strikes out against the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium in Game 6 of the World Series.
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani strikes out against the Toronto Blue Jays in the third inning of a 6-1 loss in Game 5 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday night.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Jack Harris

TORONTO — It was a miserably cold, rainy and gray afternoon outside Rogers Centre on Thursday.

Inside the stadium, however, the Dodgers found some rays of emotional sunshine.

No, this is not where the team wanted to be, facing a 3-2 deficit in the World Series entering Game 6 on Friday night against the Toronto Blue Jays.

And no, there was not much to feel good about after a disastrous 48 hours in Games 4 and 5 of this Fall Classic, in which the Dodgers relinquished control of the series and allowed their title-defense campaign to be put on life support.

But during an off-day workout, the club tried to rebound from that disappointment and reframe the downtrodden mindset that permeated the clubhouse after Game 5.

Read the full story
Advertisement