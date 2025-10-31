Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Game 6 live updates, how to watch and odds

Dodgers shake up their lineup again for Game 6

Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts walks back to the dugout after popping out against the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 25.

Facing elimination in Game 6 of the World Series, the Dodgers shook up their lineup again in a bid to save their season.

For the second straight game, Mookie Betts was moved down in the order, going to the cleanup spot after hitting third in Game 5. Freddie Freeman was bumped up to the three-hole, with Will Smith staying in Betts’ old spot batting second behind Shohei Ohtani.

Lower down, there was another change. Miguel Rojas drew in at second base for his first start since Game 2 of the National League Division Series. Tommy Edman kicked out to center field, a spot he had only played once previously this postseason (for the final five innings of Monday’s 18-inning marathon). Alex Call was dropped to the bench after starting Game 5.